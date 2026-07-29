Sweet Sams start up cost

My name is Sam. I am 15 years old and I am trying to start a small bakery business. I have always loved to bake and make food for myself and others, and I have seen firsthand how food can bring people together. I started off by making desserts for myself and my classmates in middle school. Then one day, my friend told me I should sell them, so I did, and that became my first mini business.





Now, as a sophomore in high school, I asked myself why not take that next step, so I got to work filing for my permits and licenses, building a menu, experimenting and perfecting my recipes, and building a website until I got to this point where I need some help getting the money I need to start my dream business.