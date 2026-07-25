Sweet Blessings Bakery

I'm raising funds to start my home baking business so I can sell fresh homemade cookies and cinnamon rolls right here in my community. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps me buy ingredients and supplies. And some of the proceeds will also be used to help those in my community with their utility bill as it has become an issue here in Brooks county. Thank you for supporting a local small business get back in business, I wouldn't have to do this but someone robbed my storage unit and took everything I had.