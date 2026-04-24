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Sweden punished Ukrainians who refused to fund war

Goalkr 45,000 SEK
Raisedkr 0 SEK

Fundraiser created byAndrii Dobrovolskyi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrii Dobrovolskyi

Sweden punished Ukrainians who refused to fund war

Sweden punished Ukrainians for refusing to fund war


We are Andrii and Rimma Dobrovolsky — ethnic Ukrainians, Swedish citizens.


A Swedish court notary forged his own power of attorney, filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Russian company he had never been authorized to represent, and paid the court fee from his own pocket.


The court, in wartime, knowing that the contracts designated VTB Bank in Moscow for payment, knowing that VTB Bank had been sanctioned by the EU for financing Russia’s war against Ukraine, and knowing that the company behind the lawsuit was tied to Russia’s military industry, awarded more than €200,000 to that Russian company based on fully fabricated payment documents.


The designated payment route led directly to VTB Bank, Moscow.


VTB Bank has been under EU sanctions since April 2022 for financing Russia’s war against Ukraine.


The Russian company is based in the Alabuga industrial area in Tatarstan, in immediate proximity to Russia’s largest factory for Shahed kamikaze drones.


It is connected to KAMAZ and operates as a KAMAZ reseller. The company carried out conversions of KAMAZ truck chassis for military purposes.


The same type of chassis is used for mobile launch platforms for Shahed kamikaze drones.


These are the drones now killing civilians across Ukraine and striking EU territory.


We were told: pay, or lose everything.


We refused.


This was a decision of conscience — the same principle established at Nuremberg: no individual can be compelled to participate in crimes against their own people.


What followed was a coordinated destruction.


Our company was liquidated through a wave of fabricated lawsuits — some filed without any power of attorney at all, others based on forged ones. The court that was supposed to protect us actively participated. In one proceeding, Borås tingsrätt commissioned a falsified translation of witness testimony and paid for it from the Swedish state budget — a payment that effectively funded a Russian citizen earning income from military contracts on occupied Ukrainian territory, a person connected to war crimes including the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.


Every fact stated here is documented with court records — primary source evidence.




On May 12, 2026, Swedish enforcement authorities evicted us from our home. We have been homeless since.


We continued to fight. We filed criminal complaints with Swedish police and the Swedish Security Service.


For our resistance — for investigating and exposing the fabrications — we were tortured. The details are documented.


We are not asking for sympathy. We are asking for the resources to continue a documented legal and public fight against a documented operation — so that this case reaches the international bodies that can name what happened here for what it is.


30,000–50,000 kr will keep us able to communicate, survive, and fight.


If you believe a court official should not be able to forge his own authority and destroy a family — share this.


If you believe Swedish courts should not serve Russian military-financial interests — donate.


If you have contacts in journalism, human rights law, or European institutions — reach out now.


All court records, police filings, forensic evidence, and case numbers are available on request to donors, journalists, and human rights organizations.


ARD Lex Foundation

ardlexfoundation@gmail.com

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