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Bolivia Families in Mission

Monthly GoalBs 28,000 BOB
Total RaisedBs 0 BOB
Raised this monthBs 0 BOB

Fundraiser created byLuis Renjel

Bolivia Families in Mission

🌟💫 Embrace Hope Together 💫🌟

Sometimes, life surprises us when we least expect it. A little over five years ago, that’s exactly what happened to Luis and me. We have been serving as a missionary family for 5 years, and for the past 4 years we have been leading two ministries in Bolivia: COMIBAM and MOVIDA. Along with us are our children, David (3) and Daniel (1), who are part of this calling.

We have always believed that God has called us to serve here, impacting lives and sharing His love through education and community outreach. As the work has grown, so have the demands on Luis—who also works at a school, adding another layer of responsibility to an already full life. The cost of travel for meetings and ministry has not only been a financial challenge, but also physically and emotionally demanding.

Every step we take in this mission is driven by love—love for our Savior, Jesus Christ, and love for the people God has placed in our path. We truly believe there are more children to reach, more families to serve, and more lives to inspire with hope through our ministries. But as a family, we cannot do this alone.

That’s where you come in! 🤗 Your support is vital—not only financially, but also emotionally and spiritually. When you support us, you are not just helping cover travel and living expenses; you are becoming a partner in faith with us.

We invite you to walk with us—through prayer, giving, or by sharing our story. Every contribution helps us continue bringing hope and transformation to those who need it most.

Together, we can do far more than we ever could alone. Thank you for being part of this journey—we are deeply grateful. 🌍❤️

📲 To join us in this mission or learn how you can support us (including prayer), visit:

Website: [Add your website here]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/movidabolivia?igsh=MXRnN2ltbHY2N2cxag%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

Together, let’s bring hope and light to Bolivia! 🙏💡


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