Sustaining Hope with Pal Humanity in North of Gaz

Sustaining Hope in North Gaza: Continuing Relief and Rebuilding with Pal Humanity





North Gaza continues to face an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Families have lost everything — homes, loved ones, and access to necessities. Yet even in the face of devastation, the people of Gaza remain resilient, and we are committed to standing with them.





❤️ Who We Are

Pal Humanity is a global initiative led by two Palestinian sisters and physicians, Dr. Nour and Dr. Nagham, who are working directly on the ground in Gaza.





They founded Pal Humanity to deliver immediate relief and build sustainable, long-term support systems for families living through crisis.





With compassion, expertise, and unwavering commitment, they have:





Distributed infant formula, diapers, menstrual and hygiene kits.





Prioritized perinatal care to safeguard mothers and newborns.





Supported children with special needs and displaced families.





Led large-scale medication distribution at UNRWA schools where families seek refuge.





Every action is rooted in a simple promise: to preserve health, dignity, and hope for the people of Gaza.





🤍 Our Largest Fundraising Effort Yet

Thanks to your generosity, Pal Humanity has reached families across North Gaza with medical care, clean water, food, shelter, education, and direct support.





Now, we’re entering the next phase — sustaining these essential services and rebuilding long-term stability.





Your contribution — big or small — ensures our clinics stay open, our teachers remain paid, our water systems keep running, and our children continue learning.





🖤 Your Donations Directly Power 13 Life-Saving Projects

1.Medical Aid





2.Medical Education





3.Dental Students





4.Food + Nutrition





5.Refeeding Syndrome Education





6.Basic Shelter + Clothing





7.Camp for Orphans





8.Perinatal Care + Women’s Health





9.Saving Gaza’s Newborns





10.Menstrual Cycle + Self-Care Sessions





11.Education + Entertainment





12.School Supplies





13.Garden + Vegetables





📖 Learn more about our 13 active projects at





💚 How You Can Help

This is not just a fundraiser — it is a lifeline. We will continue to sustain families, rebuild communities, and restore hope until North Gaza is firmly on the path to healing.





Your support today can:

✅ Deliver clean water & build desalination stations

✅ Provide food & shelter to displaced families

✅ Supply emergency medical aid & mobile clinics

✅ Restore education & safe spaces for children





Together, we are the difference. Stand with Gaza. Keep hope alive.





✨ Even just $5 can deliver food, medicine, or clean water to a family in need. Every single dollar matters — please give what you can today.







