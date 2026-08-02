CFAN's Ignite Program: 3 months in Florida, USA!

I have been offered a scholarship position with CFAN for their 12 week intensive program; Ignite!





✝️ Christ for all Nations equips their students in Leadership, Evangelism, Global Missions, Bible study, and outreach in your local community.





❤️ I am so deeply passionate about Jesus and how he redeemed my life. I have a genuine Love for people and seeing the lost saved.





❤️‍🔥 Ignite is a twelve-week ministry intensive training created specifically for international participants who desire to grow spiritually and prepare for deeper ministry training and global impact.

📖 Through Bible teaching, prayer, practical ministry activation, leadership development, and powerful times in God’s presence, participants will strengthen their faith, develop ministry skills, and grow in confidence in their calling.

🎓Taught by seasoned ministry leaders, Ignite provides an immersive environment designed to help students grow spiritually, build strong foundations, and prepare for future ministry opportunities.





This is more than a training. It is the beginning of a transformative journey.





💵 I am raising funds to

✈️ cover the costs of flights

🏠 accommodation

🍽️ other expenses while participating in this program.





🙏 I ask that you prayerfully consider partnering with me on this mission the Lord is sending me too.