Survivor of Drunk Driver vs Pedestrian

On March1,2025 my husband Clayton “Russell” McKenzie was walking our dog. He was hit by a drunk driver and his world, our world changed. He was a 61 year old man on his usual brisk walk. He wasn’t expected to survive. He was transported to a trauma hospital. His care was life vs. limb. Through God’s grace he survived and is with us today. But he is no longer that able bodied man going on brisk walks. He now has the walk of a 90 year old man; he shuffles. He. Can no longer do the trade he Hines for 40 years; an underbody mechanic. Very physical labor. The truck literally knocked him out of his shoes, lifted him off the ground shoving him into a wooden fence panel; breaking the panel free from the rest of the fence and sliding Russell and the fence panel across the yard before coming to a stop by hitting a tree. Russell’s glasses were knocked off his face and thrown 20’ over his left shoulder. The trauma center saved his life, but he still needs testing to determine neurological damage, discovery on why he now shuffles. It was his core that the Rick crushed. Lacerated organs, shattered right rib cage and five broken ribs in the left rib cage. Broken pelvis, broken spine (thank God not paralyzed). He can no longer work and he was the provider. He wants to stay in the community we have lived in for 20 years. He wants to stay in our neighborhood where strangers became friends and family. The Fletcher family who saw the accident and responded. Markita who ran to his side and held his hand until first responders arrived. Who wouldn’t allow him to move; her husband was paralyzed ten years earlier and she knew keeping Russell from moving was critical. Norma and Roy, Abby, Roman all strangers before that night. Now family. The first responders who called to check on him during his 59 day stay in the hospital. The EMS responder who visited him every week. My husband needs ro stay, but we are in foreclosure because we only have his SSI now. The most important thing right now is keeping the insurance we have ; he has to have medical insurance, but if I go to work we lose that. We would make too much money. But what about the insurance policy from the driver? That was $30,000.00; Russell’s medical bills are over $1.4 million dollars. Our insurance paid some of that and they and the lawyer got the majority of that. The little Russell did receive went to pay for living expenses and medical bills. Everyone says file a civil lawsuit, but the 21 year old has nothing, and while he would be awarded millions in court? Our attorney said the man’s attorney would file a bankruptcy claim so that he was not financially liable. We are not looking for help to pay off our home which is $146,000.00. We are asking for help to get through this year until I can start collecting my own SSI in 2027. The 20,000.00 is to make the $2398.00 monthly house payment until then. It is also to pay for testing and medical treatment Russell needs to treat the neurological injuries there were not a life threatening injury, but are a life disabling injury.

we have always been the people to give and to help out, and now we find ourself in the position where we need help. We don’t want to take more than we need to make ends meet. We don’t want to move to a bigger home, we just want to stay in the neighborhood, the home, our community where they rallied around the McKenzie family on that tragic night and have never left us. 2025 year was a horrible year for us, after all my husband went through, after he survived? We buried our 42 year old son in August 2025. Our home is filled with his memories as well. He fixed the knobs in the shower while his dad was fighting for his life. Painted our kitchen cabinets. Even though he isn’t here? His laughter fills the rooms when I close my eyes. Our modest home is filled with memories, but the community is filled with the love of neighbors who helped us through the worst year of our lives.

thank you for your kindness and consideration.





please forgive typos, I have currently receive treatment in my eyes for diabetic retinopathy so I can’t see too well.