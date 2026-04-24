Survivor of CSA

I am a survivor of childhood sexual assault from a teacher. Me and the other victims thought he was in prison until I ran into him in 2019. Since then my mental health has deteriorated but I still managed to go to the police and prevent him from working with children, pending imprisonment. I have sacrificed allot to make the community safer and need immediate help myself as I am in financial stress. I am currently studying engineering at university and peer support work soon. I need funds to support myself while I study and buy a new laptop. Thanks for your kindness and God bless.