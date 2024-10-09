Help Rebecca Access Crucial Health Services & Care

Hello everyone! My name is Rebecca, and I am reaching out for urgent, financial support to access specialized supports and services needed to recover from the severe physical and mental impact of autistic burnout.

An overview…

Autistic burnout is a state of profound physical, emotional, and cognitive exhaustion that occurs after prolonged periods of masking and sensory overload, and inability to find reprieve. It is a distinctly different phenomenon than depression, or occupational burnout, as it is deeply tied to the autistic experience of navigating a world not designed for autistic sensory and cognitive processing. Autistic burnout manifests in a significant loss of skills, including executive functioning and working memory, loss of verbal skills, and heightened interoceptive responses to sensory stimuli.

Without the assistance I’m asking for, this burnout will continue to wear away at my physical and emotional resources. At this point in time, my world is at a standstill, incapacitated by barriers. I have virtually no support or capacity to cope with the sensory, cognitive and physical demands of the day.

*Some very important points to consider, as you read:

There are no services for autistic adults outside of private services, unless you are already connected to services through Community Living BC (CLBC). This is ultimately the goal, for me. But the process is complex, with many systemic barriers at every turn. And I do not have safe, reliable care from any clinicians in the area. There are also no interim resources other than mental health services. Autistic burnout is a critical conversation in the autistic community, but it’s still largely absent from mainstream discourse, leaving many unaware of it’s impact. This lack of understanding, training, and clinicians lacking systemic motivation to access emerging research about autism means that autistic people are set up to be misunderstood from the start. The impact on my life has been devastating, and I have a very poor quality of life. Every day for me is spent suppressing meltdowns and escaping intolerable auditory distress, and subsequent cognitive and physical exhaustion.

SO, HOW WILL THE FUNDING BE USED?

*There are some significant upfront costs in relation to daily living and sensory accommodations, but the majority of funds will support ongoing costs over the next 4-6 months, including specialized care. Also I have prepared a much more detailed document, and accompanying research for those who need me to elaborate on what I am needing, specific cost breakdowns, etc. Please contact me with any questions, and I will do my best to answer!

1. Specialized Healthcare Providers, Advocates, and Supplies:

Navigating the healthcare system is incredibly challenging, especially when systemic issues—such as misdiagnoses, inadequate support, and lack of understanding—come into play. Addressing these problems requires not only time but also a significant amount of executive functioning and financial resources, all of which I currently lack. The burden of managing my own care while simultaneously grappling with the complexities of the system can feel - and often is - insurmountable. I am seeking a supportive approach that acknowledges my history and empowers me to advocate for my needs effectively. I’ve connected with Angel Leung, founder of Baby Bean Consulting - a group of registered nurses in Vancouver who can connect me with other healthcare providers to address my sensory, dietary, and physical/medical needs. This consulting service is a private expense, and it’s one of the most important first steps in assembling the team I need and coordinating care.

2. Counselling and Travel Costs:

I’ve been working with a specialized counsellor from the Center for Response-based Practice, who understands the complexities of my trauma, autism, and the abuse I’ve faced. Unfortunately, the Crime Victims Assistance Program (CVAP), which should be funding my counselling, has been delayed for over a year. I am a victim of intimate partner violence, religious trauma, and sexual assault, all of which was disclosed to clinicians who neglected to respond appropriately, and subsequently creating ongoing barriers to getting any funding. I will need several months of support to access sessions while navigating a very frustrating process of correspondence between multiple systems/providers... all while in burnout. Each email, phonecall, and letter is extremely traumatic, as this forces my mind and body to beyond its coping capacities, specific to autistic burnout. There area also specific books and resources I need to order that will facilitate important discussions around topics like healing from spiritual abuse.

3. Sensory Needs and Other Related Expenses

A key part of my recovery involves addressing my interoceptive, proprioceptive, and vestibular needs—senses that help regulate my body’s awareness, movement, and internal signals. Due to the severity of my burnout, these systems are completely disregulated, leading to sensory overload and cognitive/emotional distress, which ultimately leads to meltdowns which are out of my control. More often than not, these are triggered by extreme hypersensitivity to sound (most notably), as well as changes in temperature, smells, tactile triggers and visual stimulation. Meltdowns interfere with my ability to speak or be in control of my own physical body. They are terrifying, to say the least, leading to further exhaustion as cognitive effort is spent on contingency planning to reduce the impact of meltdowns and their aftermath. By managing these sensory needs, I can reduce the frequency and intensity of these episodes and begin to regain control over my day-to-day life. Examples of specific items include noise cancelling headphones, specific clothing items, modifications to my environment to manage sound/temperature etc...

Managing my proprioceptive and interoceptive needs (related to sensory and body awareness) are crucial for getting out of burnout and reducing meltdowns. The alternatives to this are reflected in a long history of self-harm, prior to learning I was autistic. The stress on my body from trying to manage overwhelming sensory experiences has reached a point where I am in a constant state of hyper vigilance. This is not just stress in a mental health sense—it is physical, affecting my heart health with high blood pressure, tachycardia, and palpitations.

5. Nutritional Support:

Managing my body’s needs, like responding to hunger or hydration, is distressing, to the point where it sometimes triggers meltdowns. And meltdowns aren’t just crying or emotional outbursts—they can involve me sitting on the floor, rocking back and forth, or even hitting my head, overwhelmed by sensations. Trying to mitigate one sensory stressor can often make another worse. For example, drinking less water to avoid the distress of needing to use the bathroom leaves me dehydrated, and that dehydration makes me even more susceptible to sensory overload and exhaustion.I’ve connected with potential neuroaffirming dieticians outside my area who are trained to support my unique needs, especially regarding sensory processing, interception, and dietary management. These dieticians provide specialized care that is not available through public services, which is why I need funding for private consultations.

6. Assistive technology and Alternative Communication Aids

I currently communicate with others only in very limited settings, due to the anxiety and cognitive load that social interaction places on me. When I am able to communicate, the recovery time from the cognitive effort directly interferes with my ability to engage with other demands and responsibilities. Services include subscriptions and apps, programs installed on my computer (ie: Microsoft Word and ChatGTP), and other resources deemed helpful by those who become part of a growing team of care providers.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? LOOKING FORWARD…

A lot of these costs are transitional as I work toward establishing more permanent services in my hometown. After extensive research and consultation from providers, and in speaking to other autistic people who have gone through this kind of autistic burnout crisis, seeking financial aid has been determined to be the best option for my situation. I want to emphasize that I am being supported and followed a small but mighty team who are determined to see me succeed. Although they are currently not able to fulfill the more specialized roles and provide services that I am seeking to access, they are ensuring that I’m not navigating this alone. It truly is a coordinated effort to help me stabilize and build a sustainable path forward.

Beyond my parent’s interim support, I have very limited social and financial outlets to turn to for help. I receive disability assistance, which covers my rent, car insurance, a phone bill and a tank of gas. I do not have savings, or a credit card. This situation has made devastatingly clear why so many adults in autistic burnout end up institutionalized or homeless. The backlog of trauma and unresolved needs, coupled with a system that makes it nearly impossible to access proper care, leaves little room for the kind of reprieve and repair necessary to heal. The barriers are many… but I am not without hope!

This request is not something I make lightly. It has taken months of research, countless phone calls, and deep reflection to get to this point. Every step is a step towards reclaiming my autonomy and healing my body and mind.

If you feel compelled to support me, whether financially, sharing this fundraiser with others or in any other way, it would make an enormous difference in my life. Thank you so much for reading, for listening and for any prayers that God may give me strength to endure this time, and that my body and mind will recover.

With gratitude, exhaustion, determination and hope,

Rebecca