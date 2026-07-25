Surviving Through the Darkness

We are a family of 7. My husband was the sole provider for our family. They activated his sentence on June 18th for a probation violation and dui, to serve 9-20 months. Im a stay at mom for 5 kiddos but 3 babies under 3 and trying to get my disability for multiple issues. Im trying to figure out how to keep normalcy in this time of chaos, allowing God to show me and guide me through what I need to keep my head above water, and show strength with the love and kindness of god. Keeping your normal routine and trying to keep our home, just paying our normal household bills. Please help if you can.Thank you and god bless.