Surviving Suicide and Medical Needs

This home consisted of a father and mother and 4 children, and an Uncle. Then without any warning, the Uncle took his own life in December. He was a major source of income for the household, and now without him this family is struggling to make the rent payments for the house they have rented for 4 years. While trying to put their life back together, the Father is now facing health issues and will be soon heading to the Mayo Clinic. They are needing help to get back on their feet and to be able to meet the costs of travel to the Mayo Clinic. Any donations would help and be very appreciated. If you find that God has placed in your heart to give help to those in need, this would greatly help them. If they could find a way to purchase the home, that would be the greatest blessing for them. All praise to God.