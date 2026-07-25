Surviving Divorce Without Support

I never imagined I would be in my early 40s, humbly asking for financial help while raising two boys and trying to survive a divorce that has now dragged on for nearly two years.

I was with my husband for 17 years. I helped him build his business from the ground up. Eleven years ago, he asked me to leave my teaching career so I could stay home and raise our children while supporting his growing business. I did exactly that. I devoted my life to our family, our home, and helping create the success we enjoyed together.

What I didn’t know at the time was that there were serious financial issues occurring behind the scenes. Throughout our marriage, I had no access to our finances and trusted him completely to handle those matters. That trust was shattered when he was later sued by the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office over allegations involving deceptive business practices and taking money from customers. Looking back, many of the financial concerns I questioned over the years suddenly made sense.

Almost two years ago, I was involved in a serious car accident that left me with over $62,000 in medical bills and permanent injuries. We received a settlement from our insurance company, but the remaining funds after expenses were wired directly to him. When I asked about it, he said the money was gone and could not tell me where it went. Today, I still need an additional surgery on my arm and continue to face medical expenses related to that accident.

Nearly two years ago, I finally made the difficult decision to leave and build a peaceful, stable life for myself and my children. Since then, the road has been far harder than I ever expected. I have made multiple police reports regarding alleged harassment, unauthorized access to my home, had my social media accounts hacked, and incidents that left me feeling unsafe in my own home. I have spent the last two years simply trying to protect my children, keep a roof over our heads, and navigate a legal system that seems to move painfully slowly.

After waiting more than a year for a contempt hearing, I finally appeared before a judge, only to have the hearing continued after about 20 minutes and rescheduled for December. As a result, I still do not have any official orders regarding custody, child support, or spousal support. Despite ongoing litigation, I currently receive no financial support and have been left to shoulder the burden alone.

I no longer have a reliable vehicle, making it incredibly difficult to get my children to school, get to work, and manage daily life. Meanwhile, I believe my former spouse continues to enjoy access to significant resources and more than one vehicle, while I struggle to meet basic necessities.

In January, I proudly returned to the workforce and accepted a full-time position in marketing. I am grateful for my job and work hard every day, but my income alone is simply not enough to overcome the financial devastation left behind. I have sold or pawned nearly everything of value. My family has helped me as much as they possibly can. There is simply nothing left to fall back on.

Today, I am facing the possibility of losing essential utilities and potentially my rental home. I need approximately $2,000 immediately to keep up with critical bills and avoid another utility shutoff. Beyond that, obtaining reliable transportation is one of the biggest obstacles standing between me and long-term stability.

As difficult as it is to ask for help, I have reached a point where I have exhausted every other option. If you are able to donate, share my story, or offer support in any way, it would mean more than I can express. Every contribution helps provide housing, utilities, transportation, food, and stability for two boys and a mother who are doing everything they can to rebuild their lives.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for helping us keep moving forward.