I hate asking for help. My husband and I work 40 years in healthcare and now at 70 we are struggling with health issues and our home is at risk. I don’t want anything but to save our house and for my husband to sleep without worrying. He broke his back, his knee and his thumb bases are gone from years of work. We have given all we have helping others. I just need to save my home. Anything helps to keep. us fed and safe. Thank You for praying and helping if you can. We have financially helped both of our parents and now we are faced with financial uncertainty. Anything helps