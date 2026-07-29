Surviving a Nightmare

In the early morning hours of Monday, May 4th, our lives were completely upended. While sleeping peacefully in bed, a massive commercial party rental van plowed directly through the front wall of our bedroom.

I woke up engulfed in total darkness, choked by thick dust, and literally buried beneath shattered cinder blocks, rubble, and a collapsed door. It was a terrifying nightmare. After digging my way out of the debris, my immediate instinct was to find our family cat, who was trapped under the wreckage. Miraculously, I was able to pull him out alive just in time.





To make matters worse, the driver responsible for this destruction briefly apologized before unfortunately fleeing the scene, leaving us to deal with the devastating aftermath of a hit-and-run.





Left Without a Safe Place to Live

The impact of the crash completely compromised the structural integrity of our home. Fire rescue and structural officials immediately deemed the building entirely unsafe to enter or inhabit. We were forced out onto the driveway with only the clothes on our backs, relying on temporary, short-term emergency assistance from the American Red Cross.

This disaster has left me, my cat, and my brother completely displaced. My brother is disabled and lives with Keratoconus (a progressive eye disease affecting his vision), making a stable, safe, and predictable living environment absolutely vital for his daily life and well-being. Having our home suddenly ripped away has thrown our lives into complete chaos.





How Your Support Will Help Us Rebuild

While we are profoundly grateful to God that we survived this horrific event, the road to recovery is daunting. I am currently dealing with physical injuries and head pain from the debris, and we are starting completely from scratch to secure a permanent place to live.





We are raising funds to help cover:





First/Last Month’s Rent & Security Deposits for a safe, accessible new apartment or rental home.





Replacing Damaged Essentials: Furniture, bedding, clothing, and everyday necessities destroyed in the bedroom collapse.





Medical & Recovery Expenses: Managing the healthcare costs associated with evaluating and treating the physical trauma from the crash.





Moving & Storage Fees: Safely transporting and securing what few belongings we were able to salvage.





Please Help Us Move Forward

No one ever expects a vehicle to crash into their bedroom while they sleep. We are doing everything we can to stay strong, but we cannot do this alone.





If you are able to donate, any amount—no matter how small—will go directly toward giving my disabled brother, our cat, and myself a safe roof over our heads. If you cannot donate financially, please consider sharing this page with your friends, family, and community, and keeping us in your prayers.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support during the most difficult chapter of our lives.