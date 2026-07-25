Survived being hit by a car........so far.

My niece brought to me the most loving kitten that needed a home. Within days I knew he was already a member of the family. At first, I wouldn't let him outside. At least not until I got him I.D. tags. It became apparent that getting outside was crucial to him. He became depressed. I would have never thought a cat could show this so extensively. But, as soon I got him tagged, I unlocked the cat door praying that he was going to return. And after giving an affectionate lean into my leg, he was off. He stayed out all day. Almost to the point of doubting his return, but sure enough, well after dark he came bounding through the door with many stories to tell. It was settled. He was home.

Then one night about 4 weeks ago he did not come home. Then 2 nights. A third. Then on the fourth day, we found him under the car in the driveway. He was clearly injured and traumatized. He was unable to walk. We got him to the vet and X-rays displayed both femur bones completely broken, detached from the lower joint end of the bones. The vet explained it being consistent with being hit by a car.

When giving the diagnosis, the vet explained we need to consider his quality of life, pending on what can be done by the surgeon. Needless to say, this broke my heart. The next day, he was showing amazingly high spirits. To the point of getting up and walking around. I couldn't believe it. I called the vet thinking maybe they had mixed up the X-rays. But, they hadn't. Which is now obvious when watching him walk. Its very unsettling seeing the way his legs move in ways they shouldn't.

And this brings me to here. Asking for your help. After checking with several surgeons in my city, the cost of the treatment needed averages about $10k. I've applied to all the charities and foundations I can find. That was about a week ago. I haven't had a single response. I'm not a cynic, but I'm not surprised. It seems everything is a grift these days. So I am pleading with all of you for help. Time is a factor in this case, the longer the bones have time to heal, the greater the chances for complications to occur. Stiles( my little guys name) is still determined more than ever, to get back to his playful self. But the limitations the injury has placed on his mobility, are taking their toll, and I'm starting to see bouts of depression set in. He survived the impact of the car, but I'm afraid the vet was right, when she mentioned the consideration of his quality of life. Without the ability to return to even a partial recovery, I feel his spirit will dwindle and leave him with only agony and the pain of the injury.