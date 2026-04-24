Survival Mode

Hello! I am a single mother to two beautiful boys and I have raised them, with help from my family, by myself their entire lives. I am an artist who has been in special education for eleven years and while I love what I do and who I am, my calling and passion and purpose in this life does not add up to lucrative jobs and opportunities in my area. I have tried my very best not to let my kids go without the essentials they need, even if their wants went unfulfilled. They know the difference very well in what is necessary in life and what is extra and sometimes unobtainable. They have WANTED for plenty but NEEDED for very little. I have worked incredibly hard to give them everything I can.





Due to events I had not foreseen, we are now barely afloat. Barely making bills and barely keeping a roof over our heads. Working 80 plus hours a week is somehow not enough, working three jobs is all of a sudden not enough. I am at a loss as to what I should do for myself and my children and I am desperately trying anything I can think of.





If anyone had it in their hearts to help us, I would be so so thankful and grateful and unbelievably blessed. I make animal portraits, and I would love to trade an art piece for any kind of help given. Anything is appreciated, anything is more than welcome.