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Help Build the Next Phase of Survival Dispatch

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$3,565 USD

Fundraiser created byChris Heaven

Fundraiser funds will be received by Survival Dispatch

Help Build the Next Phase of Survival Dispatch

One man. One mission.


My name is Chris Heaven, and I run Survival Dispatch News.


Our mission is simple: to dispatch timely intelligence, threat analysis, and preparedness information to our fellow Americans so they can survive these increasingly uncertain and dangerous times.


Every weeknight, Survival Dispatch News delivers a national security and intelligence briefing that most Americans can't get anywhere else. Joining me are combat-wounded Green Berets, former CIA Case Officers, former CBP Special Agents, and Special Forces operators. The threats are real. The analysis is real.


For years, nearly all of it has been researched, scripted, produced, published, and distributed by one person: me.


Here's the honest assessment. This mission has reached the point where one person has become the bottleneck. Not because the mission has failed, but because it has grown beyond what one person can sustain without sacrificing speed, depth, and long-term consistency.


This campaign is raising $25,000 to hire a dedicated American production assistant while also investing in the production tools and infrastructure needed to expand SDN's output. Every dollar has a purpose. There is no fluff, no padding, and no unnecessary overhead. This is mission funding with a specific operational objective.


Your support makes it possible to deliver faster coverage of breaking threats, produce deeper intelligence briefings, publish more content across every platform, strengthen communication with our Guardian community, and build a more resilient operation that no longer depends entirely on one person.


You are not donating to Survival Dispatch News.


You are investing in a mission.


There are no corporate sponsors telling me what I can and can't say. There are no outside investors shaping what gets covered. There is only the mission and the audience that makes it possible.


If Survival Dispatch News has helped sharpen your situational awareness, strengthened your preparedness, or given your family information you couldn't find anywhere else, this is your opportunity to help expand that mission.


Together, we can reach more Americans with the intelligence and guidance they need before they need it most.


Thank you for standing with Survival Dispatch News.

~ Chris Heaven

Host, Survival Dispatch News

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