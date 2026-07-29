Surrounding Jamie with Love

Supporting Jamie, Darryl, and their six children during Jamie's fight with Stage 4 melanoma.





This is a newly created support page to help coordinate ongoing support for Jamie and her family. Previous donations have already been received through an earlier fundraiser, and we are deeply grateful for every contribution.





On January 30, 2026, Jamie was diagnosed with Stage 4 malignant melanoma.





This life-changing news has deeply impacted Jamie, her husband Darryl, and their six wonderful children: Rory, Coulter, Tempe, Rylan, Teagan, and Capri.





Jamie is strong and determined, but the road is challenging. Her days are now filled with doctor appointments, treatments, and long trips for medical care. As a family of eight, the added responsibilities and expenses are overwhelming.





Between fuel costs, childcare needs, meals, and the day-to-day demands of caring for six children, the practical burdens are significant. Our hope is to ease some of that weight so Jamie can focus her energy on healing and spending precious time with her family.





If you feel led to help, no contribution is too small. Every donation, prayer, and act of kindness will make a meaningful difference. Our goal is to surround Jamie, Darryl, and their children with love, encouragement, and practical help so they know they do not have to face this journey alone.





Thank you for helping us create this circle of care and support for Jamie and her family.