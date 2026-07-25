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Surrounded by Love: Supporting Courtney

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$19,690 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Carlisle

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nick Robertson

Surrounded by Love: Supporting Courtney

Life can change in the blink of an eye.


Our beloved Courtney has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. After initial tests there are other areas of concern and she will undergo additional scans and biopsies. While doctors are still working to get an exact diagnosis, we know the future is filled with appointments, testing, and medical expenses. During this uncertain time, we’re asking our family, friends, and communities to surround Courtney and her family with love, prayers, and support. If you know her, you understand that there’s very little she cannot accomplish once she sets her mind to it, and most importantly, that her faith lies in a God who will certainly use this for His glory. We’re thankful to serve a loving Father who gifted her to us, is giving us the opportunity to come together as a community, and for her fighting spirit as we face the days ahead.


Courtney is an incredible wife to Nick, a devoted mother of six beautiful children: Cash, Phoenix, Maverick, Bronze, Falcon, and Indigo. Alongside her husband, who faithfully serves as a pastor, Courtney has dedicated her life to serving the Lord. Their family is deeply involved in their church and in the lives of all families blessed to know them. You’ll often find them supporting their children in the stands of a football game, rodeo, or theatre, and meanwhile managing to cheer on every child as if they’re a Robertson as well. She is the heartbeat of her home, and loved dearly by all who know her.


She has faithfully homeschooled each of her children, pouring countless hours into their education while creating a home filled with love, faith, and encouragement. In addition to serving the educational needs of her own family, she has been instrumental in creating and sustaining Deep Roots Homeschool Co-op, a vital hub serving many homeschooling families in their region. 


She is a gifted artist and painter whose creativity shines in everything she does. Her works have been donated to a number of nonprofits for their fundraising efforts, and are a prized possession for all who have been able to take them home. Courtney is strong, beautiful, courageous, and selfless. She stands faithfully beside her husband, lovingly leads her children, and has touched many lives through her kindness and servant’s heart.


It’s our turn to stand beside her. 


Courtney and Nick have a long road ahead, focusing on tests, treatments, and the unknowns. We encourage everyone to come together to help relieve the financial burden of mounting medical bills so they can focus on what matters most. Every gift, no matter the size, will make a difference. Most importantly, we ask you to lift Courtney and her family up in prayer as often as they come to mind, and consider sharing this fundraiser with others. 


Thank you for supporting and loving Courtney, Nick, and their children as much as we do. Hope is found in the strength of caring loved ones and communities. Together, let’s help carry this family through the days ahead.

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