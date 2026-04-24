Surgical procedure

Hello! I know many of you know me and many of you don’t. My name is Lily, I am 24 years old and mother of two boys. I live in the Dumas area. This past 2 years I’ve been having issues with my health. Doctors have found ovarian cysts in both my ovaries and ovarian tubes, causing me pain throughout the day. As many of you know I usually don’t ask for help or I take care of what I can but sadly I’m in this situatio. I am asking help to get myself to being how I used to be. As a mother I need to keep myself healthy and well for my children. I also bake at home to make the extra little income to provide for my children. The pains are too far great and needing surgery to remove them so I can have my normal life back. Any donations are deeply appreciated. Thank you for your time and support dueinf this time.