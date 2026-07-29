Surgical and living expenses

I am a 57 year old woman and recently my health has been going downhill. I had to have surgery October 2025 and that procedure sent me into $10,000 in debt. For the last 6 weeks I haven't been able to work due to continuing problems and I have to have another surgery July the 8th and will be out of work at least another month. I had to get a hardship withdrawal from my 401k I started last year just to pay my bills and I only have enough left for only my July rent. I hate to ask strangers for help but I am in dire straights and would greatly appreciate any help.