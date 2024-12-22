Surgery for Sharnell

From Sharnell herself: "Well, my surgeon requires that my deductible is paid up front to him prior to surgery. We have been saving for months now, and with the cost of living, it's not as much as expected and we had an unfortunate incident which required some of that savings to be spent. I thought I'd be able to have a small part-time job working from home and then my laptop decided to die... With all of that being said, I still have faith that I can accomplish my goal. My goal of walking unassisted. My church family is so supportive and also believes in my healing. So, if y'all want to attend that would be wonderful to see y'all or if you can't make it and want to help by donating please just message me and I'll send you the info. The goal is $2,500.00. With the deductible being $4,900.00."

Well, this is the info. Please consider donating to Sharnell's need. Also, come by and grab a plate on Saturday at Trinity Fellowship Church, 357 E. Caroline St., Trinity, TX, 75862