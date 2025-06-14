Campaign Image

Cocoa's Life-Saving Procedure

Goal:

 CAD $1,500

Raised:

 CAD $222

Campaign created by Shalan Pozer

Campaign funds will be received by Shalan Pozer

Cocoa's Life-Saving Procedure

Hi friends! 🐱❤️ As you may know, our sweet kitty, Cocoa, has been through a tough time lately. She was attacked about a month ago, and we've been doing everything we can to help her heal. However, the vet has told us that she needs a life-saving procedure today to clean out any damaged tissues and potentially remove infected glands. They will also test for cancer, but lets pray we don't have to go down that road. The cost of the procedure today is roughly $1500, so we're reaching out to our community to help us cover the expense. I wish I had a contingency plan for this; I've got lots of insurance for us humans, but none for my pets. Any amount, big or small, will help us pay for the care Cocoa needs. I know times are tough for a lot of us, so please don't feel any pressure at all! And thank you for considering supporting our furry little family member! 🐾❤️ #CocoaLoco #LifeSavingProcedure #VetBills #noshame #gratitude

Recent Donations
Show:
Jeffrey Jacobs
$ 30.00 CAD
27 days ago

Lindsay Hill
$ 20.00 CAD
1 month ago

Pets to cocoa and hugs to you and Charlie..

Jess B
$ 22.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sending healing positive light and love to Cocoa ♥️

Ashley Wyness
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Cory and Jess
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Wishing all the best and positive thoughts for Cocoa!

Updates

Update!

June 14th, 2025

Best case scenario! There was no damage to the mammary glands so it was less complicated and only cost $794!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo