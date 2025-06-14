Cocoa's Life-Saving Procedure

Hi friends! 🐱❤️ As you may know, our sweet kitty, Cocoa, has been through a tough time lately. She was attacked about a month ago, and we've been doing everything we can to help her heal. However, the vet has told us that she needs a life-saving procedure today to clean out any damaged tissues and potentially remove infected glands. They will also test for cancer, but lets pray we don't have to go down that road. The cost of the procedure today is roughly $1500, so we're reaching out to our community to help us cover the expense. I wish I had a contingency plan for this; I've got lots of insurance for us humans, but none for my pets. Any amount, big or small, will help us pay for the care Cocoa needs. I know times are tough for a lot of us, so please don't feel any pressure at all! And thank you for considering supporting our furry little family member! 🐾❤️ #CocoaLoco #LifeSavingProcedure #VetBills #noshame #gratitude