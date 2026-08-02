I need your support as I face over $15,000 in medical bills for a surgery that I urgently need. This has been an incredibly difficult time financially, and the cost is more than I can manage on my own. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my medical expenses and bring me one step closer to getting the care I need. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean the world to me. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. ❤️



