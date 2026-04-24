Hi everyone,





I never thought I’d have to do this, but my mom urgently needs a major spinal surgery that costs over $100,000. We were able to gather part of the amount already, but because her condition is getting worse every day, I opened this fundraiser to help cover the remaining expenses.





Any help would mean so much to our family — even simply sharing the link with others would truly help.





Thank you so much for all the love, support, and prayers ❤️





https://gofund.me/e15e6700f