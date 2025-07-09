Surgery to Save My Limb

I'm raising funds for surgery to correct previous surgical errors. During my last procedure, my residual limb wasn't prepared properly for a prosthesis. Now I need surgery to save the limb, without it, I'll face a knee-level amputation.





This surgery is critical to preserve my mobility and quality of life. Your support will help me cover the costs of this procedure and get back to the life I want to live.





Thank you for standing with me through this.