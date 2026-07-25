Surgery to make my quality of life better

I urgently need financial support for my surgery. The doctor has confirmed that this operation is necessary to treat a serious health condition that is affecting my daily life and could become worse without immediate care. The hospital bill, medications, lab tests, and post-surgery care are beyond what I can afford alone. Delaying the surgery puts my health and future at risk. With your help, I can cover the medical costs and focus on recovery instead of worrying about expenses. Any contribution will go directly toward my treatment and give me a chance to heal and get back to living a normal, healthy life. Thank you for your support.