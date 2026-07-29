Surgery Needed for Truncus Arteriosus Type I

Baby Aaron Aine, an eight-month-old Ugandan child diagnosed with Truncus Arteriosus Type I, a rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect. Following a specialist assessment at the Uganda Heart Institute, Aaron has been recommended for urgent corrective cardiac surgery abroad, as the necessary intervention is not currently available in Uganda.

Without timely surgery, Aaron faces a high risk of progressive heart failure, recurrent infections, severe developmental challenges, and premature death. However, with successful surgery, he has an excellent opportunity to grow, develop, and lead a healthy, productive life. We therefore seek the support of charitable foundations, corporate social responsibility programmes, faith-based organisations, Rotary Clubs, medical charities, philanthropists, and well-wishers to help save Aaron's life.

Aaron was diagnosed with Truncus Arteriosus Type I, a complex congenital cardiac anomaly requiring urgent surgical correction. The medical team concluded that definitive treatment requires referral to a specialised international cardiac centre capable of performing this procedure.

Medical Findings

According to the Uganda Heart Institute:

Truncus Arteriosus Type I Large Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Severe cyanotic congenital heart disease Critically low oxygen saturation (66–75%) Recommendation for urgent corrective cardiac surgery abroad

Without surgery, Aaron's condition is expected to deteriorate progressively, putting his life at significant risk.

Purpose of this Appeal

We seek sponsorship and support to cover:

Cardiac surgery abroad Hospital admission and treatment costs Air travel and visa processing Accommodation and subsistence for Aaron and his carer Post-operative follow-up and rehabilitation

Why Your Support Matters

Aaron's condition is serious but treatable.

A successful surgical intervention will:

Save Aaron's life Restore normal blood circulation and oxygenation Enable healthy growth and development Prevent long-term complications Give him the opportunity to enjoy childhood and realise his full potential

Your support will not merely fund a medical procedure; it will give a child a second chance at

life.

Call for Partnership.

We humbly request that your organisation consider:

Full medical sponsorship; Partial financial support; Referral through existing international cardiac surgery programmes; Travel and accommodation assistance; or Any other support that may facilitate timely treatment.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings Aaron one step closer to receiving the life-saving surgery he urgently needs.

mathiusmwesige1@gmail.com

+256776344674



