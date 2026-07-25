I am a single mother of a beautiful two-year-old daughter. Recently, we learned that her left eye is misaligned and that she will need surgery. Unfortunately, because we have CareSource insurance, we have been told that she must wait until the condition begins to affect her vision before surgery will be approved.

As someone who works with children in a behavioral health hospital, I see firsthand how cruel children can sometimes be to one another. My greatest fear is that my daughter will have to endure teasing, bullying, or emotional pain because of something that could potentially be corrected now.

Like many parents, I am doing everything I can. I currently work two jobs just to keep a roof over our heads and provide for my daughter. However, the costs associated with specialist visits, MRI testing, additional evaluations, and surgery are simply beyond what I can afford on my own.

I am reaching out in hopes of finding resources, support, or assistance that may help my daughter receive the care she needs before this becomes a larger issue. Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up with confidence, free from unnecessary hardship and ridicule.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support or guidance you may be able to provide.