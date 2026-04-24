Surgery for sever umbilical hernia

Hey i'm Adam Alloway. I hate that i have to do this but i have no other option. I have a severe umbilical hernia. Pokes out above my belly button about the size of a softball and is terribly painful. This happened after my last job (was laid off). So finding a good new job has been difficult due to this because doctors won't clear me for work (can't pass a physical exam). I've been trying and have been turned down every time, it's more embarrassing than anything not being able to work. I don't have insurance due to not having employment. Can't get employment to get insurance until this is fixed. It's a more than nuisance at this point. Like I said before this is last resort and I am beyond embarrassed to ask for help. Especially of this magnitude. I've always had a job since I finished school 20 years ago now and 18 of those years were with the same company. Needless to say this is killing me financially and could kill me literally if the hernia becomes strangulated by the abdominal wall, apparently. Thank you for any donations at all. If you can't donate then sharing this on social media would be just as amazing. I can't thank you enough.

Truly, may God Bless you

Adam



