Surgery for my main Dawg Su Von Moore

So my boy Su loves destroying car and truck tires to keep himself busy when I’m working other dogs. He wore one down pretty good that I didn’t notice and the steel radio wires started poking out. One got embedded into his neck and migrated pretty deep before he showed any signs of distress. The wire was pressing on deep nerves and giving him neurological issues. We’ve already had the surgery and it was successfully removed. I don’t have the funds to pay for the surgeon. They were gracious enough to do the surgery and give me time to pay. I’ve never asked for help financially before, but really can use your help this time. I tried to post a YouTube link but the site keeps saying it’s an invalid link even though it’s not. So here it is. https://youtube.com/shorts/7zBZwlxvNOA?si=SsWy2sw8hWa_St5f