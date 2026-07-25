Surgery for my husband

My name is Jenni Carranza and I am a married mother of two living in a small town in the panhandle. Me and my husband were both born here and if you are from here or know anything about West Texas, you know about the dust! Well my husband unfortunately has incredibly bad allergies, causing him to have high CO2 levels in his blood and low oxygen levels as we found out in his current and recent labs. We had a procedure to remove some polyps which are blocking his airway from him breathing through his nose AT ALL... This procedure was successful at removing some polyps but we were not able to remove all of them, and unfortunately the polyps have grown back and the next step for him to be able to breathe out of his nose and get the oxygen he needs so that he can live a life of quality, is to get a surgery which is going to cost $1,000. The surgery is extensive and will go into the bones of his sinuses and nasal cavity so that they can remove the fungus that has grown that are causing the polyps. We have asked the facility if we can choose a hospital for the procedure to be done at so that we can have perhaps a payment plan or some financial assistance and they said that it had to be done at their clinic, by the Dr. Who performed the first one so that they know what is going on specifically. And the reason they need the second surgery is so that they could remove all of the polyps and the fungus that has grown inside of his sinuses creating a Non-Stop cycle of growing and infecting and affecting him negatively in every way possible. I notice him not being able to breathe at night, having to wake him up over and over so that he can lay on his side and breathe. During the two weeks or 3 weeks following his first procedure when he was able to breathe, his attitude, behavior, quality of life was at 100% whereas now, he is back to feeling defeated and not being able to breathe like he used to during those few weeks that he got some relief from a lifetime of suffering from this situation. He lived with this situation in silence for years and years and was not able to breathe out of his nose... I thought nothing much of it until I saw the pictures in the clinic before the doctor did the procedure the first time. We are still paying off the first procedure and there is no way that we can come up with the money for the second one and I am just asking that anybody can donate to help my husband breathe again! His quality of life is declining as he is getting frustrated and cannot breathe 24/7! We have allergies as a family but in Levelland especially, the dust is just a huge trigger for him, so him getting this procedure or surgery is crucial for him. I work full-time and he does as well, and we are able to provide for our family but that is the extent of where our money can go. Unfortunately we are not able to save any as we make just enough for rent, our car payment, and utilities and groceries. If we were to be able to have some assistance in paying for this procedure, my husband could once and for all get rid of this fungus growing in his sinuses and he could live a life free from the terrible terrible thought of something growing inside of your body that is not supposed to be there, foreign! We as humans are built to fight off allergens and our body is supposed to work FOR us but his is working against him and unfortunately it is at its worse now. We appreciate anything that you can donate because we are unable to do this on our own financially. God bless anybody who is able to donate anything at all, it's much appreciated, and thank you even if you can't, and can only offer prayer, because prayer works!!! Both me and my husband and our entire family know this is true because we have been through the trenches and made it out alive! We both believe in prayer so if that is all you can do, then that is what we will take! Thank you God bless and have a wonderful day.