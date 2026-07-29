Surgery for Lili our French bulldog

Hi friends & family





We just received some heartbreaking news about our sweet baby french bulldog, Lili. She has been diagnosed with a mast cell tumor, and it has progressed to the point where she is struggling to use her hind legs. We rushed her to the emergency veterinary hospital, where we learned that she needs surgery as soon as possible.





The cost of the surgery is estimated to be $8,300. We have already committed about $4,000 from our own savings, but we are still facing a significant financial burden. As difficult as it is to ask, we are reaching out to our friends and family for help.





If you are able to make a donation of any amount, it would mean the world to us and would go directly toward giving Lili the treatment she desperately needs. If you're unable to contribute financially, we completely understand and would be grateful for your prayers, positive thoughts, and sharing Lili's story.





Lili is such a beloved member of our family, and we are doing everything we can to give her a chance to recover and enjoy more happy years with us.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, support, prayers, and generosity during this incredibly difficult time.

With gratitude,





Leo & Lisa



