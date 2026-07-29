Surgery For Honey

Help Honey Get the Surgery She Desperately Needs





Just over a month ago, we welcomed Honey into our family, and in that short time she has completely stolen our hearts. Honey is one of the sweetest dogs you could ever meet. She loves everyone, is incredibly gentle and loving, has a goofy personality that keeps us laughing, is wonderful with children, and has already become best friends with our German Shepherd, Harley. When we adopted Honey, we knew we were accepting the responsibility that comes with caring for a dog, including routine veterinary expenses and unexpected challenges. What we weren’t prepared for was learning that our 8 month old Honey girl is suffering from a serious and painful preexisting developmental joint condition called Osteochondritis Dissecans (OCD). At Honey’s one-month veterinary appointment, we brought her in for a routine checkup and mentioned concerns about occasional limping. We assumed she may have strained her leg while roughhousing with the foster family’s dogs because the limp would come and go—some days she seemed completely fine, while other days she struggled. After further evaluation, we received heartbreaking news. Honey has OCD, a painful condition that will require surgery to give her the best chance at a comfortable, active life. Our original dream for Honey was for her to grow into our livestock guardian dog and help protect our small farm. While that future is uncertain right now, we are holding onto hope that surgery will allow her to heal and eventually return to the job she was meant to do. Some have asked why we don’t simply return her. The truth is, we can’t imagine life without Honey. In just a month, she has become family. Giving up on her isn’t something we’re willing to do. She deserves a chance to live without pain, to run, play, and enjoy the life every dog deserves. The cost of surgery and related medical care is more than we can comfortably manage on our own, which is why we’re asking for help. Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward Honey’s surgery and recovery. If you’re unable to donate, sharing Honey’s story would mean the world to us. Thank you for taking the time to read Honey’s story, for your kindness, your support, and for helping us give this sweet girl the pain-free future she deserves.