Surgery for honey

Honey is our beloved 10 year old american pitbull who has suddenly fallen ill of pyometra, pyometra is a life-threatening bacterial infection of the uterus primarily affecting unspayed middle-aged or older female dogs. We really want to save our precious babygirl as it would truly break our hearts to say goodbye to her. Please help us out any amount helps, she’s my best friend, she’s a sweet angel, she’s supposed to hang around for an extra 5 years at least😣. We need to raise enough to save her before its too late she only has a couple days left before its gets to her completely, she has stopped eating, her stomach is completely bloated/swollen and she stays in bed all day long it hurts to see her this way when we know she’s a happy energetic dog.