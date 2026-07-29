Surgery expenses

Hi everybody, I'm just letting everybody know that I need a couple surgeries this summer while my daughter's out of school so I can be down in

recovery so she doesn't need my help as much now that she's on summer break. Anyways, I need to get surgeries from my health but I don't have the coinsurance cost. Yes I do have insurance and it pays most of it but I could use some help to pay my portion of it. I need an abdominal hernia surgery and I need surgery on my nose for my ear nose and the throat doctor. As always, I will take prayers no matter what, so please keep sending me prayers. If you could send a donation that's great a share that's great too. Thank you all. I love you.