About six years ago, I was involved in a car accident that resulted in a herniated disc in my spine & neck. Since the accident, I have experienced ongoing chronic back pain that has significantly affected my daily life. The pain can become severe, especially after standing, sitting, bending, lifting, or being physically active for extended periods. At times, the pain radiates into other areas, making it difficult to perform everyday tasks comfortably.

Despite the time that has passed since the accident, my symptoms have continued. My healthcare provider has recommended spinal injections to help reduce inflammation around the affected nerve and manage my pain. These injections are intended to provide relief so I can improve my mobility, participate in treatment such as physical therapy, and better manage my condition.

Living with a herniated disc has required me to make adjustments to my daily routine. Chronic pain can limit my physical abilities, interfere with sleep, and affect my overall quality of life. I continue to follow my healthcare provider’s recommendations and pursue treatment in hopes of reducing my pain and improving my ability to function.



