My name is Sara, and this is my story....





Two months ago I ended up with a kidney stone that hasn't budged much less passed that's well over 4.5 mm. Because of it being so large, I'm needing surgery and asking for donations to ensure I can get this out.





Before the backlash starts, I messed up with my insurance and I'm having to pay OOP. My only goal is to raise these funds so I can get this removed ASAP.





I have two little girls that need me and I refuse to give up when I'm so close.





I ask for your help along with your prayers. ❤️





Thank You