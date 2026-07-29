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Surgery complications

Goal$18,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJustin Fox

Fundraiser funds will be received by Justin Fox

Surgery complications

Back on October 30th 2024 I started having blood in my stool. After coming home from working on the road. I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with diverticulitis 3/23/25. I was sent home with antibiotics and a follow up appointment. 5/25/25 I went back to the hospital ER for pain again in my abdomen. At this point I couldn’t eat or poop as I was now throwing up blood and pooping blood. They told me it was the diverticulitis again but this time worse. I then saw a gastroenterologist who ordered a colonoscopy and EDG. They did a CT scan and found out I had perforations and my colon collapsed on one side. I was then admitted to the hospital 7-5-25 to 7-10-25. They found I also had a fistula in my colon and kept putting off the colonoscopy. After October came around I finally got another doctor to oversee me. Whom did do a colonoscopy on me 11/17/25 two days after I got married to my wife 11/15/25. I had surgery on 1/5/25 and some symptoms were gone and I noticed others new. I went home after about 5 days and I just wasn’t feeling right. Having issues passing gas and pooping again. I went to the ER 5 weeks after surgery. 2/12/25 one day after my 34th birthday 02/11/1992. The ER doctor did a CT scan and concluded that I had a leak in the astomosis. Where they stitched back my stomach to my rectum. The surgery took three times as long as planned. I had a fistula, an abscess, collapsed bowel, and some dead tissue. After they first came in they was wanting to prepare me for surgery. Then an hour passed and the surgeon responded back with their previous work was fine and that i wasn’t leaking. That was it so I went to another ER 9 times after my surgery. On 05/12/26 in Los Angeles California. I find a doctor, who gets me into a gastrointestinal, who then refers me to a surgeon. Whom did a colonoscopy on me 5-17-26 just a few days ago. He found that in fact I’m still leaving as the previous CT read back in February. I’ve been leaking all this time. I’ve very sick, I can’t work, just got married 6 months ago, have a baby coming in September and I’m stuck out in California trying to get the surgery to fix my leak. This is just a very black and what story. It’s been brutal as can be. I was a 1099 employee and I made great money. I haven’t worked or been able to work since 12/31/25 and there’s no end in sight. My state has nothing to offer and it’s taking every dime I have to stay alive. I need a miracle from Jesus himself as that’s all I can pray for. I feel so bad being down and not able to support my family. It makes me feel even more sick of myself. I need major help and I don’t have anymore resources. I’ve never been in this type of situation. My health is robbing my family and we just started our lives 6 months ago. Next appointment is Thursday 5-21-26 Sinai Cedars 2:30pm Beverly Hills. Gastrograffin Enema

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