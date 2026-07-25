Surgery Cancer Recovery for Pete

Hi, I’m Pete. Unfortunately, cancer doesn’t just affect your health — it affects every part of your life. Even when you’re blessed with hope for recovery, the reality is that treatments, appointments, surgeries, and recovery time can place your career and income on hold. Being out of work or limited to light duty before being cleared to return can create overwhelming financial strain and set families back in ways many people never see.





That’s why I’m humbly asking for your help during this difficult season. Every prayer, share, donation, and word of encouragement means more than I can fully express. Your support helps ease the burden of medical expenses, daily living costs, and lost income while I focus on healing and fighting this battle.





Cancer may have interrupted my life, but with the support of compassionate people around me, I’m believing it won’t define my future. Thank you for standing beside me during one of the hardest journeys of my life.

Pete