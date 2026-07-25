Surgery and treatment

My name is okoye millicent and I’m from Enugu State, living in Anambra state.





Right now I’m battling breast pus and cystmy doctors have said I urgently need [surgery/treatment/drugs] costing ₦[300000].





Without this treatment my condition will get worse.





I never thought I’d have to ask for help like this, but medical bills are beyond what my family can afford. Any amount, no matter how small, will bring me closer to getting well.













Thank you for reading, for sharing, and for any support. May God bless you.





Account Name: okoye millicent

Account No: 1003904596

Bank: fcmb