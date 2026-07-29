Im reaching out during a difficult season in my life to ask for support as I continue my journey toward healing

Over the past year, Ive undergone major back surgery and am still working hard everyday to recover. While Im making progress, the road hasnt been easy. On top of that, Im now facing the reality of needing surgery on both of my knees, which has made even basic movement and daily tasks more challenging.

Between ongoing medical care, physical therapy ,and preparing for additional surgeries, the finacial has become overwhelming. Im doing everything I canto stay strong, stay positive, and keep pushing forward, but I cant do it alone

If you are not able to give, any amount would mean more to me than I can put into words. If you are not in a position to donate, sharing this message and keeping me in your thoughts and prayers truly helps as well

Thanks,

Brian