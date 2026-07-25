Surgeries for my Wife & Son

I need funding desperately, for two surgeries;

1. My wife's brain surgery: she has a neurological problem that gives her constant seizures, and a surgery is need urgently to correct the problem.

2. My son's Stem Cell surgery: my 7-year old son has been diagnosed with SC Anemia, and we have been trying to raise funds to have him treated.

I'm desperately in need of help so that I can have them (my wife and son) treated, and I pray I get the need help and support via this medium. Thank you in advance.