Surfing The Nations is a 501(c)3 non-profit, humanitarian organization committed to impacting communities through the sport of surfing and selfless service by meeting needs and changing lives. STN has been serving Hawaii and internationally since 1997. Their volunteer service programs are designed to serve communities both locally and globally through humanitarian services such as youth-at-risk mentoring programs, food distributions, community clean-ups, and building relationships with care for people who need it most. With their Feeding The Hungry program, they are known locally for feeding up to 250 families weekly. Their organization is dedicated to selfless service where and when the need arises. Your support is essential for the continuance of their

organization.

As an intern, I will be volunteering with this organization in order to serve the local communities of Oahu, Hawaii. As a full-time volunteer, I will be equipped to grow as a leader through mentoring at-risk youth, serving the poor in the Feeding The Hungry program, swim and surf training, and participating in various weekly service projects, all geared to serve the community.

To learn more about this ministry opportunity, please visit: https://surfingthenations.com/







