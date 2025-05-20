Surf & Solace Nonprofit Start up

Surf and Solace is dedicated to fostering healing, wholeness, and resilience for individuals navigating grief and loss through the transformative power of surfing and the restorative embrace of the ocean. By combining surf therapy with compassionate bereavement and grief support groups, and retreats in Costa Rica, we create safe, inclusive spaces where participants can process their pain, rebuild confidence, and find solace in community and nature. Our programs empower those suffering from various forms of loss—whether due to death, trauma, or life transitions—by harnessing the ocean’s healing energy and the physical and emotional challenges of surfing to inspire hope, connection, and personal growth.

Key Elements of the Mission:

• Surfing as a Vehicle: Surfing serves as a therapeutic activity to engage participants physically and emotionally, helping them confront challenges, build resilience, and experience moments of joy and accomplishment.

• Ocean as a Healing Space: The ocean provides a calming, immersive environment that mirrors the ebb and flow of grief, offering a natural setting for reflection and renewal.

• Bereavement and Grief Support: Structured support groups and counseling complement surf therapy, creating a holistic approach to processing loss.

• Healing and Wholeness: The organization aims to restore emotional and psychological balance, helping participants move toward acceptance and personal growth.

• Inclusivity: Programs are designed for individuals experiencing diverse forms of loss, including loss of loved ones, health, relationships, or life transitions.

The start up fees will help to cover: Legal filing fees with the State of Florida, Website Design, Logo Design, Administration Costs, and any other needs as we get underway. Any extra money will be placed into the nonprofit bank account as we begin to formally raise money and begin our program.



