Sure Smile for 2

Hi there - I am a single, homeschooling parent and veteran, raising funds for two sets of Sure Smile. Braces were more invasive, so with the professional opinion, we decided on Sure Smile. We started in May 2026 and will proceed for the next year. The ortho doctor is helping by allowing a family discount, but that still brings our total near $10,000, not including cleaning, fillings, etc., in between. This procedure is overdue, but with increased pain and overlapping, it has affected eating and sleeping, and needs to happen now before it worsens. I’ve applied for prior scholarship opportunities; however, other children had greater needs, and I respect that. Anything helps! Thank you.