Surprise Jubilee for Deacon Dean and Lori Vernon

Hello, friends and family!



This is a surprise!! Please do not mention this to Deacon Dean or Lori! Additionally, kindly refrain from sharing this campaign publicly; instead, share it through direct/private messages. The long version of the story is coming right up, and the time-sensitive details are at the end!

Do you remember the Jubilee Year of 2000? A Jubilee Year in the Catholic Church is a special time of grace, forgiveness, mercy, and rejoicing. I have a vivid image of Pope John Paul II pushing open the Jubilee Doors in the Vatican, ushering the Church into the new millennium. My parents were thrilled about that year of grace! They spoke about it regularly, leaving a lasting impression on me.

As our family prepared for that great Jubilee at the turn of the century, I recall sitting around our family table by the light of the Advent wreath. All of us—kids and parents—gleefully repeated our Advent theme (agreed upon by vote, of course): "Jesus is coming, make room in your heart and home!" Thankfully, as the Jubilee commenced that Christmas, we had much to rejoice about! And Y2K didn't wipe out all the computers, so that was great, too!

In the year 2025, the Catholic Church will commemorate another Jubilee Year. This time, Pope Francis is inviting Deacons from around the world to join him in Rome for the celebration!

My "Deacon Dad" has never been to Europe. My mom has been to Rome, but before she joined the Catholic Church. I have goosebumps to imagine them experiencing the Jubilee with Pope Francis, right in the cradle of Christianity! What richness would this add to my parents' ministry, and also what encouragement could they draw in their marriage and parenthood by taking this time to travel together?

My husband (David) and I have been saving up to gift this trip to them. However, the deadline to pay the pilgrimage fees is rapidly approaching. The wonderful tour agency, Verso Ministries, is granting us a bit more time beyond the original deadline to raise the remaining funds! We have already paid a down payment of $2,000, but there’s another $1,495 for each of my parents due ASAP, plus their airfare.



This pilgrimage will be totally planned and lead by Verso, including lodging and transportation in Rome. While others may prefer to schedule longer trips when traveling overseas, I have a hunch my dad will be really happy with Verso's 7-day time frame! You can see the full itinerary at the Verso Ministries website.

Disclaimer: If A) my parents decline to go on this trip for any reason, or B) our fundraising falls short of the goal and my parents are unable to contribute the balance, any funds raised will be donated to another Deacon to attend the Jubilee in Rome.

We need to raise $2,990 by November 2nd to fully fund my parents' Rome pilgrimage. Would you consider joining us? Thank you!