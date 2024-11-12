Surprise Jubilee for Deacon Dean and Lori Vernon

Goal:
USD $2,226
Raised:
USD $2,326
Campaign funds will be received by Verso Ministries LLC
Hello, friends and family!
This is a surprise!! Please do not mention this to Deacon Dean or Lori! Additionally, kindly refrain from sharing this campaign publicly; instead, share it through direct/private messages. The long version of the story is coming right up, and the time-sensitive details are at the end!
Do you remember the Jubilee Year of 2000? A Jubilee Year in the Catholic Church is a special time of grace, forgiveness, mercy, and rejoicing. I have a vivid image of Pope John Paul II pushing open the Jubilee Doors in the Vatican, ushering the Church into the new millennium. My parents were thrilled about that year of grace! They spoke about it regularly, leaving a lasting impression on me.
As our family prepared for that great Jubilee at the turn of the century, I recall sitting around our family table by the light of the Advent wreath. All of us—kids and parents—gleefully repeated our Advent theme (agreed upon by vote, of course): "Jesus is coming, make room in your heart and home!" Thankfully, as the Jubilee commenced that Christmas, we had much to rejoice about! And Y2K didn't wipe out all the computers, so that was great, too!
In the year 2025, the Catholic Church will commemorate another Jubilee Year. This time, Pope Francis is inviting Deacons from around the world to join him in Rome for the celebration!
My "Deacon Dad" has never been to Europe. My mom has been to Rome, but before she joined the Catholic Church. I have goosebumps to imagine them experiencing the Jubilee with Pope Francis, right in the cradle of Christianity! What richness would this add to my parents' ministry, and also what encouragement could they draw in their marriage and parenthood by taking this time to travel together?
My husband (David) and I have been saving up to gift this trip to them. However, the deadline to pay the pilgrimage fees is rapidly approaching. The wonderful tour agency, Verso Ministries, is granting us a bit more time beyond the original deadline to raise the remaining funds! We have already paid a down payment of $2,000, but there’s another $1,495 for each of my parents due ASAP, plus their airfare.
This pilgrimage will be totally planned and lead by Verso, including lodging and transportation in Rome. While others may prefer to schedule longer trips when traveling overseas, I have a hunch my dad will be really happy with Verso's 7-day time frame! You can see the full itinerary at the Verso Ministries website.
Disclaimer: If A) my parents decline to go on this trip for any reason, or B) our fundraising falls short of the goal and my parents are unable to contribute the balance, any funds raised will be donated to another Deacon to attend the Jubilee in Rome.
We need to raise $2,990 by November 2nd to fully fund my parents' Rome pilgrimage. Would you consider joining us? Thank you!
Some things never change - I'm running late - in this case, with a gift! Opened up the page & vóila - the Jubilee gift is FULLY funded! Excellent! Honored to add a bit of spending $$ on top to buy a treat -- Italian ice?!
Done
Have a blessed trip!
What a wonderful idea!
What a beautiful idea!
God bless them on their trip!
So excited and hope this works out for Dean and Lori! God Bless you.
Godspeed!
November 12th, 2024
Hello, friends!
David and I were able to share the news about this pilgrimage gift, with my parents on Sunday! They were overwhelmed with emotion and they gave an emphatic "yes!" to going to Rome for the Jubilee of Deacons.
Thank you to everyone who donated to make this possible for Deacon Dean and Lori. :)
Much love and gratitude,
Amanda
November 6th, 2024
Hello, friends and family of Deacon Dean and Lori!
With great gladness, I'm thrilled to report we reached our funding goal! An anonymous donor stepped forward to help us reach the finish line this evening! The trip is still (hopefully) a surprise for a few more days, until the funds transfer to Verso Ministries for this completed-funded Rome pilgrimage.
David and I are so excited to tell my parents about your generosity, and to present this gift to them soon.
God bless you and keep you, and may all of your gifts return to you, times one hundred! :)
Amanda
November 3rd, 2024
Thank you again to everyone who is helping to make this pilgrimage possible for my parents! GiveSendGo has been an awesome platform to work with, and we were able to designate Verso Ministries (the travel company for this Rome trip) as the direct recipients of all funds. Verso representatives have expressed their excitement about helping us to surprise my parents!
Our updated deadline for fundraising is Tuesday, Nov. 5 (thanks for the flexibility, Verso!!), and by the following weekend, Nov. 9, we'll be able to tell my parents about the gifted amount we've all raised to send them to Rome!
Gratefully,
Amanda
November 1st, 2024
Hello, and a huge thank you to everyone who has supported this campaign!
I believe it's still a total surprise for Deacon Dean and Lori. Outside of this GiveSendGo page, we also received $764 in pledges, so I was able to decrease our goal by that much. Which means we've raised close to 40% of the necessary funds! We have this weekend left to share the campaign, before we tell my parents!
(I am excited to reach out to some of my parents' out-of-town friends this weekend! So far, all giving has mainly been from their local community in West Michigan! I miss you guys so much.)
I am so grateful for the support from you all. Please reach out if you have any questions!
Amanda (Vernon) Shaheen
