Supreme Court of Canada Appeal of Emergencies Act

The Canadian Frontline Nurses were the first to challenge the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in February 2022.

Now the government is appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada the decision of two levels of Canadian Courts who found the government acted illegally.

We were the first to challenge the government in court and are still here to defend the rights of Canadians.

We are also the only party raising concerns about the public statements the Chief Justice made against the Freedom Convoy Protestors, including characterizing their actions as deplorable.

We need your help!

Funds raised will support the legal costs of seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada and, if granted, advancing the case before the court.