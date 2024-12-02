Supporting Zion's Health Journey

Zion is a smart, funny, and sweet boy who always greets us with a smile whenever we walk into the salon to get my son's hair cut. Recently, his mother, Erin, shared with us that he has been having seizures in his sleep. She's scared but trusting in God to soon have answers. Unfortunately, Erin recently had to change jobs and I could tell in our conversations that there is so much up in the air for her and her son. She also shared that’s she’s been praying for a miracle as she struggles with the bills. With so much stress surrounding the holidays, and so much unknown as they start this transition, I want to help support this sweet boy and single mother, and show them the power of community. God put it on my heart to start this fundraiser, and I believe that together we can make a big impact on Erin's and Zion's lives.

Additionally, if you want to provide Zion with some toys for Christmas, I will be hosting a toy fundraiser so his Christmas can be extra special this year. His age is seven and he loves gaming, sports and outside activities. Please contact me for more information.