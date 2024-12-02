Campaign Image

Supporting Zion's Health Journey

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $4,350

Campaign created by Jordan Nettleship

Campaign funds will be received by Erin Sullivan

Zion is a smart, funny, and sweet boy who always greets us with a smile whenever we walk into the salon to get my son's hair cut. Recently, his mother, Erin, shared with us that he has been having seizures in his sleep. She's scared but trusting in God to soon have answers. Unfortunately, Erin recently had to change jobs and I could tell in our conversations that there is so much up in the air for her and her son. She also shared that’s she’s been praying for a miracle as she struggles with the bills. With so much stress surrounding the holidays, and so much unknown as they start this transition, I want to help support this sweet boy and single mother, and show them the power of community. God put it on my heart to start this fundraiser, and I believe that together we can make a big impact on Erin's and Zion's lives. 

Additionally, if you want to provide Zion with some toys for Christmas, I will be hosting a toy fundraiser so his Christmas can be extra special this year. His age is seven and he loves gaming, sports and outside activities. Please contact me for more information. 

Recent Donations
Livia Lange
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jordan Becerra
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Aaron
$ 161.00 USD
1 month ago

Leach
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Sherrie Baker
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you and provide miracles.

Lonestar Stallions
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in our prayers!

Nicole Quinn Miles
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless

Abraham
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas I am praying for Zion and his family

Curtis Goldsborough
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Alyssa Lang
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Bryans
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Thomas B

Dennis Cottingham
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Erin Landry
$ 202.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you and Zion

