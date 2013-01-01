I’m not asking for charity. I’m asking for one chance to become self-reliant again.





Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I worked as an assistant hotel manager on the banks of the Nile in Nubia, southern Egypt.





When the pandemic devastated the tourism sector, I lost the job I had built over many years. Instead of giving up, I taught myself digital marketing, graphic design, and digital product creation so I could earn a living online.





Unfortunately, financial hardship and malnutrition left me physically weak, making manual labor nearly impossible. Today, I'm running "Three Dollar Store" on PayHip, where I sell affordable digital products to achieve financial independence.





I'm not asking for lifelong support, just one chance to rebuild my life and the lives of my family of six. Your donation will help me provide healthy food, cover basic living expenses, internet access, and the tools I need to grow my business.





As a token of my appreciation, every donor will receive free access to my premium digital products. With your help, I can become self-reliant again instead of depending on donations.





Thank you for your generosity and support.



